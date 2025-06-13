Hossein Salami Dies: Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Dead as Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran

The news was confirmed by Iran, which said that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief General Hossein Salami was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The development comes after Israel bombed Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran.

    Hossein Salami, Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (Photo credits: X/@Charles_Lister)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2025 07:45 AM IST

    The Israeli Forces targeted Iran's nuclear sites and scientists under "Operation Rising Lion". The development was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the latest developments suggest that the Israeli strikes against Iran have led to the elimination of Iranian General Hossein Salami, who was the head of the Revolutionary Guards. The news was confirmed by Iran, which said that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief General Hossein Salami was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Reports also suggest that Chief of Staff General Mohammed Bagheri has also been killed in the airstrike. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The development comes after Israel bombed Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran. Israel Attacks Iran: Israeli Forces Target Iran’s Nuclear Sites and Scientists Under ‘Operation Rising Lion’, PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says ‘Jewish State Refuses To Be Victim’ (Watch Videos).

    Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Iran

    Chief of Staff General Mohammed Bagheri Also Killed As Per Reports

    Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

