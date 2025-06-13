Hossein Salami Dies: Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Dead as Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran

The Israeli Forces targeted Iran's nuclear sites and scientists under "Operation Rising Lion". The development was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the latest developments suggest that the Israeli strikes against Iran have led to the elimination of Iranian General Hossein Salami, who was the head of the Revolutionary Guards. The news was confirmed by Iran, which said that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief General Hossein Salami was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Reports also suggest that Chief of Staff General Mohammed Bagheri has also been killed in the airstrike. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The development comes after Israel bombed Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran. Israel Attacks Iran: Israeli Forces Target Iran’s Nuclear Sites and Scientists Under ‘Operation Rising Lion’, PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says ‘Jewish State Refuses To Be Victim’ (Watch Videos).

Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Iran

BREAKING: Iranian General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards, killed in Israeli airstrike - Tasnim pic.twitter.com/zbm0A18EZp — BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2025

Chief of Staff General Mohammed Bagheri Also Killed As Per Reports

#Iran confirms: #IRGC chief General Hossein Salami (L) was killed. Strong reports on Chief of Staff General Mohammed Bagheri (R) too. Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/7chrWTdfPi — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) June 13, 2025

Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran

#BREAKING Israel bombs Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Tehran, Iranian state television says pic.twitter.com/MvYKaFmfr5 — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) June 13, 2025

