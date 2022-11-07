This year, people in Kashmir have slipped into winter wear earlier than usual. The Indian subcontinent witnessed wintry conditions earlier than average, with a dip to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius in some regions. The upper reaches of Kashmir, including tourist destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarag, experienced fresh snowfall. Due to heavy snowfall and rain, the roads have been sealed in several regions. Soon the fascinating pictures and videos of Kashmir and its bewitching snowfall series went viral on Twitter. Gulmarg Turns Into Paradise As Kashmir Witness Season’s First Snowfall (See Videos).

Heaven On Earth!

Kashmir Receives Early Winter Snowfall

Winter Is Here!

Heavily snowing here at Kongdori Gulmarg ,the total accumulation of snow is about 35cms . Video Musha Gulmarg #Gulmarg#snowfall#Kashmir#VisitGulmargpic.twitter.com/n2pDKUcLQY — Visit Gulmarg (@VisitGulmarg) November 7, 2022

Watch Video:

Fresh Snowfall in Kashmir!

