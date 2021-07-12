Transgender Activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi:

I've always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborating with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (transgender activist) in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India, tweets SII CEO Adar Poonawalla pic.twitter.com/i28BolfNRY — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

