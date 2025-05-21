During his arrival in Goa on May 20, 2025, for a three-day official visit, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was seen sharing a tender moment with his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, at Dabolim Airport. As they were welcomed by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Vice President gently pulled his wife under his umbrella, shielding her from the rain—a gesture that garnered attention and warmth from onlookers. This affectionate act highlighted the couple’s close bond amidst the formalities of their official engagements. ‘Parliament Is Supreme, No Authority Above It’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Fresh Remarks Amid Judicial Overreach Debate.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Heartwarming Gesture at Dabolim Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

