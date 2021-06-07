Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination Campaign Launched in Delhi:

We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/DY8xy72DH2 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

