Former Joint Director of the CBI, VV Lakshminarayana, has officially entered the political arena by launching his own party, named the "Jai Bharat National Party." The ex-IPS officer, who previously served as a Maharashtra cadre, also known as JD Lakshminarayana in the south Indian state of Telangana, is a well-known figure, particularly for his investigative work on high-profile cases during his tenure with the CBI. Phone Blast in Telangana: Man Narrowly Escapes Burn Injuries As Jio Keypad Phone Explodes in His Shirt Pocket in Gadwala, Video Surfaces.

