In a terrifying incident on a railway platform, a man was dragged for 500 meters while attempting to board a moving train. The shocking moment, captured on video, shows the man slipping and being pulled along the platform. Fortunately, another passenger quickly reacted and pulled him by his leg to safety, preventing a potential disaster. The video, which went viral on February 1, is believed to have been filmed in Gandhinagar, Jaipur. Authorities have yet to confirm the full details of the incident. Jaipur: 10-Year-Old Cancer Patient Bitten by Rat at Government Hospital in Rajasthan, Dies.

Man Escapes After Being Dragged 500 Meters on Jaipur’s Gandhinagar Railway Platform

लोगों में खतरों से खेलने की होड़ मची हुई है. अब इस हादसे को देख लीजिये. चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ रहे थे, पैर फिसला और 500 मीटर तक घसीटते चले गए. जैसे तैसे किसी फ़रिश्ते ने बचा लिया. वायरल वीडियो जयपुर का बताया जा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/SfLSbVhcwr — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 1, 2025

