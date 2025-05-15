In a significant update, Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions affiliated with the Turkish government, citing national security concerns after Turkiye backed Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with India. As per reports, the university stated that all collaborations stand suspended until further notice. This follows a similar move by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which halted its MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University, signed earlier this year. JNU emphasised its solidarity with the nation and the armed forces in light of Turkiye’s remarks on Operation Sindoor. 'National Security Considerations': JNU Suspends MoU With Turkey's Inonu University Until Further Notice.

Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends MoU With Turkish Institutions

BREAKING: Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia suspends its MoU with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkey with immediate effect, until further orders — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 15, 2025

