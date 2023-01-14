An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said. An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before, they said. The avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Gurez this afternoon but there was no damage. Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche Hits Tulail Area of Gurez in Bandipora District

Check Tweet:

J&K | An avalanche hit a village in Jurniyal village Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, however, no damage has been reported: District Administration — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

