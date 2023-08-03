The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 110RCC/31 BRTF/ Project SAMPARK successfully reconnected a 150-meter breach on the crucial Budhal-Mahore-Gul Road within a span of just five days. The road, which holds significant importance for the Mahore sub-division of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been restored, serving as a vital link between the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban. Jammu and Kashmir Rains: Two Dead, Few Others Rescued After Bus Travelling From Gawari Gandoh to Jammu Gets Hit by Mudslide Near Bhanghroo (Watch Video).

BRO Swiftly Restores Road Link After Breach

#WATCH | J&K: A 150-meter breach on Road Budhal-Mahore-Gul has been reconnected in five days by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) 110RCC/31 BRTF/ Project SAMPARK. The road is important for the Mahore sub-division of Reasi district connecting three districts of Rajouri, Reasi and… pic.twitter.com/9QGRtbnuCh — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

