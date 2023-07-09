In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, a bus was hit by a mudslide in Jammu. As per the news agency ANI, the bus was travelling from Gawari Gandoh to Jammu when it was hit by the mudslide. The incident took place near Bhanghroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Gandoh. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Two people were rescued and two others died in the said incident. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Annual Pilgrimage Resumes on Pahalgam Route As Weather Improves (Watch Video).

Bus Hit by Mudslide in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | A bus travelling from Gawari Gandoh to Jammu was hit by a mudslide near Bhanghroo in Gandoh, J&K, today; two people were rescued and two others died pic.twitter.com/cLNP0nXSEk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

