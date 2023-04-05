The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently said that no self-respecting woman would normally concoct a story of rape. The High Court said that courts should not show any leniency to people booked for crimes as violent crimes against women and children are on the rise, reports Bar and Bench. The High Court bench of Justice Mohan Lal made the observations while denying bail to a man who has been lodged in jail since June 2021 for raping the 10-year-old daughter of his neighbour. While announcing its order, the High Court said that no woman would put her character at risk by falsely implicating a man for raping her own minor daughter. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Says Cannot Deny Family Pension to Widow on Ground of Divorce Proceedings During Husband's Lifetime.

No Self-Respecting Woman Would Concoct Story of Rape

