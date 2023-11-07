The authorities have suspended the mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama district on Tuesday, November 7. The internet services will remain suspended till 7 pm on November 8, according to an official statement by State Government’s Home Department. “Whereas, the ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in Wampora and Hunipora area (latitude 33.9614541 and longitude 74.8720951 with 3 Kilometers of radius) of District Pulwama w.e.f 1900 hours on 05.11.2023 to 1900 hours on 08.11.2023”, the statement added. Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir Valley After Yasin Malik's Sentencing.

Mobile Internet Suspended in Wampora and Hunipora

Mobile internet suspended in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama district, J&K till 1900 hours of 8th November pic.twitter.com/Gi4tpvyl8Y — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

