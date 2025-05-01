For the seventh consecutive night, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir between the intervening night of April 30 and May 1. The Indian Army confirmed that it responded “proportionately” to the aggression, maintaining operational restraint while safeguarding forward positions. This escalation follows a hotline conversation between the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of both nations, held to address recent ceasefire violations. Reportedly, the Indian side strongly cautioned Pakistan during the exchange, warning against further provocations. Tensions along the LoC have risen steadily over the past week, following the Pahalgam terror attack. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Responds Strongly to Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing on LoC for 6th Consecutive Day.

Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire for Seventh Night in Jammu and Kashmir

During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/lMPizYWqJo — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)