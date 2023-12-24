In an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla. As per news agency ANI, the terrorists fired on Mohd Shafi while he was praying Azan in the mosque. Later, Shafi succumbed to injuries. Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police said that the area has been cordoned off. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid at IB Sector in Akhnoor Sector (Watch Video).

Retired Police Officer Shot at in Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/c2U1D6oHTl — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

