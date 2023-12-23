Jammu, December 23: The Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, said officials on Saturday. The army said that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening nights of December 22-23.

"White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X. "The terrorists were brought down by effective fire," the post read. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Uri District.

Army Foils Infiltration Bid at IB Sector

#WATCH | J&K: White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move of four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23. The terrorists were brought down after effective fire. https://t.co/n2Dl2HoxFW pic.twitter.com/Q57cq7pEkg — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Earlier on Friday, the White Knight Corps said that it salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The 16 Corps of the Indian Army took to the social media platform X and said that the soldiers lost their lives while fighting the scourge of terrorism.

"The Indian Army and Whiteknight Corps salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on December 21 while fighting the scourge of terrorism," the post read. Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district on Thursday evening after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Balakote, Two Terrorists Killed.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri."At around 3.45 p.m. on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said. Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)