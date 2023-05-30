As many as 10 pilgrims died after their bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to initial reports, the bus was carrying passengers from Amritsar in Punjab to Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district. "Ten people died after a bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to hospital," Jammu District Collector said. A video showing the authorities at the accident site surfaced online. Further details were awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Four Members of Tribal Nomadic Family Dead as Pine Tree Falls on Tent in Kishtwar (Watch Video).

10 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir:

#WATCH | J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/fM2rN0fMSN — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

