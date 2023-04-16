Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche alert over higher reaches in four districts for next 24 hours. It warned that Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in next 24 hours. People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. Sikkim: Avalanche in Nathula Border Area Kills Six Tourists, Injures 11.

Jammu and Kashmir Avalanche Alert

