Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday. The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said. Avalanches Kill Nine in Italy, Austria as Heavy Snow and School Holidays Draw Skiers Into Alps.

Avalanche Kills Six Tourists:

Major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula border area; six tourists dead, 11 injured: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)