Jammu, January 21: Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said. The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Died, 15 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge in Billawer (See Pics).

Visuals From the Blast Site:

#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

See Pictures:

J&K | Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TYkiUoLnCP — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

