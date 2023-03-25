One person was dead and three other injured after an explosion at a scrap factory in Bari Brahmana, said Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Anuradha Gupta. Cops are still trying to ascertain the reason behind the explosion. Further information is awaited. Tamil Nadu: Explosion at Firecracker Unit in Kancheepuram; Eight Killed and 13 Injured.

Bari Brahmana Scrap Factory Explosion

Jammu & Kashmir | One person dead, three injured in explosion at a scrap factory in Bari Brahmana: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)