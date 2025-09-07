A violent clash erupted in Kaddua Tari village under Barhat police station, Jamui district of Bihar, on Friday when a police team raided the area following a tip-off about illegal liquor distillation. The situation spiraled after villagers, allegedly from the tribal community, attacked four police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, a constable, and a chowkidar. Viral videos show SI Urmila Kumari breaking down in tears as the mob turned violent, while another clip captures SI Shubham Jha being chased for 200 meters, pleading for mercy before being beaten. The mob, armed with sticks, surrounded the officers, attempted to snatch weapons, and obstructed the raid. Barhat SHO Kumar Sanjeev confirmed 13 arrests, including six women, and cases under the BNS and Prohibition Act. Around 50 villagers participated in the assault. Injured personnel are hospitalised, and raids continue to nab others involved. Fuel Fury in Bihar: Cop Slaps Pump Worker Over INR 720 Petrol Goof-Up, Gets Ruthlessly Beaten by Entire Staff as Manager Joins In; Video Goes Viral.

Cops Attacked in Jamui

