In a dramatic incident in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, a police officer was thrashed by petrol pump staff after he allegedly slapped a worker over a billing mistake. The cop had asked for INR 120 worth of fuel, but the attendant mistakenly filled petrol worth INR 720. Furious, the officer slapped the worker. In retaliation, the pump staff, including the manager, ganged up and brutally assaulted the cop. A video of the altercation has gone viral, showing one employee repeatedly slapping the officer while another lands blows. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

Cop Slaps Pump Worker Over INR 720 Petrol Goof-Up in Bihar

बिहार: मेरे जिले,सीतामढ़ी जिले का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी चौकीदार की पिटाई करते नजर आ रहा है. दरअसल चौकीदार ने ₹120 का पेट्रोल डालने को कहा था, लेकिन पेट्रोल पंप कर्मी ने गलती से ₹720 का पेट्रोल भर दिया. इससे नाराज़ चौकीदार ने कर्मचारी को थप्पड़… pic.twitter.com/OePdiHZL3W — 🪻ᗩ𝔪𝐫༏ʈ𝑤ᤂ𝔫༏☘️ RANJAY🌼 (@55akch) July 5, 2025

