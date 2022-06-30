Jasprit Bumrah will be captaining India in the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Rishabh Pant will take on the role of the vice-captain of the team.

Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in the fifth Test Match against England. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the match: BCCI #INDvsENG (File photos) pic.twitter.com/EPPZEM3WE3 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

