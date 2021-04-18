April session for JEE (Main) 2021 has been postponed. It was scheduled for 27th, 28th & 30th April. Revised dates to be announced later & at least 15 days prior to exam: National Testing Agency (NTA).

First two sessions have already been completed in February & March

