Six persons died in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur region after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident. Five died on the spot, while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured. According to the Jamshedpur Police, an investigation into the matter is underway. Jharkhand Road Accident Video: One Killed, Several Others Injured As LPG-Laden Truck Hits Bike, Overturns in Escape Attempt in Godda.

