The Jodhpur District Commission recently held Foresta Café liable for failing to provide regular drinking water to customers, thereby compelling them to buy bottled water. The Foresta Café in Jodhpur allegedly charged the customers more than the bottle's maximum retail price (MRP). While holding the cafe liable, the commission directed the cafe to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 2,500 as legal costs to the complainant. Rajasthan High Court Says Bail Matters Can Be Decided Without Hearing Victim or Complainant Except in Rape Cases.

Commission on Regular Drinking Water

Jodhpur District Commission Holds Foresta Café Liable For Failure To Provide Regular Drinking Water, Compelling Customers To Buy Bottled Waterhttps://t.co/9dI25xxFq7 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)