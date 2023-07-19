The Jodhpur police made a grim discovery in Ramnagar village, Rajasthan, recovering four burnt bodies from a hut. Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Yadav, confirmed the incident and stated that further investigations were underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic event. As news of the incident spread, Chandra Prakash Joshi, the State President of BJP Rajasthan, criticised the Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, holding him responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He demanded the Chief Minister's resignation, citing concerns about the safety of citizens, including women and children, in the region. Rajasthan Horror: Dalit Girl’s Acid-Burnt Body With Bullets Injuries Found in Well in Karauli District, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena Stages Dharna (Watch Video).

Four Charred Bodies Found in Ramnagar Village

#WATCH | Rajasthan: “The Jodhpur police has recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway”: Dharmendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural pic.twitter.com/0uJxRW2AY7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2023

#WATCH | Jaipur: "These incidents are taking place in the region of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It clearly shows that the situation of law and order is weak in the state. No one is safe in the city. Be it children or be it, women. All this is very unfortunate. The… pic.twitter.com/VTui0PISU9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2023

