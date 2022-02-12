A new spider species has been discovered in Gujarat. The new species of the spider, found in Junagadh, is named 'Narsinh Mehta' after famous poet and saint Narsinh Mehta. Dr Jatin Rawal, Professor at Bhakta Kavi Narsinh Mehta University said "We've discovered a new species of spider 'Narsinh Mehta'- named after poet-saint Narsinh Mehta. This is another addition to the world spider catalogue which at present has about 49,000 regd species."

