Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today drove the electric bus at DTC’s IP depot and said that along with promoting environment-friendly transport, the government is committed to providing a world-class and smooth transport service to the people of Delhi.

Watch Video:

As the people of Delhi will soon find out, riding in an electric bus feels like coasting on a sea - zero noise or pollution and a smooth ride. Got the chance of experiencing it from the "driver's seat" at DTC's IP depot before launch 😊 pic.twitter.com/XIbRTtoX6E — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 18, 2022

