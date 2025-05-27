In a shocking incident from Kanpur’s Bithoor area, a parking dispute between a retired engineer and a flat owner escalated, and the engineer had his nose bitten off. The incident took place at Ratan Planet Apartments, creating uproar after CCTV footage of the incident came to light. After Kshitij (the flat owner) found another vehicle parked in his designated parking space, a dispute occurred because the vehicle belonged to the society secretary, a retired engineer. Then, during their argument, Kshitij slapped the secretary and, in a fit of rage, bit off the secretary's nose. The violent act, described by many as 'cannibalistic', has left members of the local community aghast. Because the incident occurred within the apartment, CCTV at the apartment captured the alarming act. Police at the Bithoor police station have filed an FIR and are conducting an investigation, and legal action may take place. The retired engineer is receiving treatment as the investigation continues. Kanpur Fire: Couple Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts at 5-Storey Building in Chamanganj, 3 Children Feared Dead (Watch Videos).

Man Bites Off Society Secretary’s Nose in Parking Spat

कानपुर मामूली विवाद में युवक ने की नरभक्षियों जैसी हरकत पार्किंग विवाद में रिटायर इंजीनियर की नाक चबा डाली अपार्टमेंट की सोसाइटी के सचिव और फ्लैट के मालिक के बीच हुआ विवाद बिठूर थाना क्षेत्र के रतन प्लैनेट अपार्टमेंट का मामला है... pic.twitter.com/0gxhFmoBW3 — Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav1307kumar) May 27, 2025

थाना बिठूर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत स्थित रतन प्लैनेट अपार्टमेंट में पार्किग के विवाद को लेकर एक व्यक्ति द्वारा विपक्षी की अपने मुँह से नाक काटने के प्रकरण में स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा सुसगंत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एवं अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। बाइट- पुलिस उपायुक्त… pic.twitter.com/5cgdyOtI2e — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) May 27, 2025

