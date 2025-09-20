A speeding car lost control on the Hyderabad-Mancherial Highway in Karimnagar, Telangana, on September 16, around 6 PM, injuring four occupants. The vehicle jumped the central divider before crashing into the roadside railing on the opposite carriageway. Fortunately, all four sustained only minor injuries, and no fatalities were reported. The dramatic accident was captured on CCTV, and the video has since surfaced on social media. Hyderabad: Drunk Driver Crashes Car Onto House Boundary Wall in Shambipur, JCB Crane Used To Bring Vehicle Down (Watch Video).

Overspeeding Car Crashes in Karimnagar

A speeding car lost control and collided with a divider in Karimnagar, #Telangana. Four people inside the car sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred on the #Hyderabad-Mancherial Highway. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/o8ud5R8LAd — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 19, 2025

