Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10, Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Hubbali. Gandhi attacked the BJP government and said that neither Karnataka nor the country can progress till we get rid of the environment created by the BJP government. The former Congress President said that the BJP government has created an environment with its loot, lies, arrogance and hatred. Gandhi also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was perturbed by the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was carried out against 'those spreading hatred.' BJP Got Perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka.Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Country Can't Progress Till We Get Rid of the Environment Created by the BJP Government', Says Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi (Watch Video)

Sonia Gandhi Attacks BJP Government

VIDEO | "Neither Karnataka nor the country can progress till we get rid of the environment created by the BJP government with its loot, lies, arrogance and hatred," says Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Hubbali. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/oUzTAdqYo2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2023

