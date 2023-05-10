Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday cast his vote in the ongoing assembly elections in Karnataka. Speaking to local media after exercising his right to vote, Kiccha Sudeep said that issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. "I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," he added. Till 1 pm, Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of about 37.25 percent. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rishab Shetty Casts Vote, Shares Pics From Udupi Polling Booth.

Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep Casts His Vote in Bengaluru

#WATCH | "Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote in Bengaluru… pic.twitter.com/CJyYyh6NRp — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

