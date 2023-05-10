Actor-filmmaker, Rishab Shetty, was spotted outside Udupi's polling booth before casting his vote in the ongoing Karnataka assembly elections 2023. The Kantara star took to Instagram and shared pics of himself along with mentioning how he has voted for 'better future of our Karnataka'. He was seen in white and mundu. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Actress Amulya and Prakash Raj Cast Their Votes in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

Rishab Shetty Exercises His Rights:

