Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has alleged the Central Government of rejecting all proposals sent by the state to include the state's tableau at this year's Republic Day Parade. “The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas”, the latter wrote in a tweet posted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central Government, he added in his tweet posted via his official X handle. Cash for Posting Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Out at BJP-JDS for Alleging His Son Yathindra’s Involvement.

