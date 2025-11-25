A senior IAS officer and BESCOM Managing Director, Mahantesh Bilagi, died in a car accident today, November 25. The incident occurred near Gounahalli in Jewargi of Kalaburagi district. According to reports, Bilagi was travelling from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi in an Innova car when the accident took place. A stray dog reportedly darted onto the road, causing the driver to lose control of the car while trying to avoid it. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Bilagi was serving as the managing director (MD) of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. Before this, he was the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). A video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showed the damaged car with huge dents and a broken windshield. Karnataka: 3 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Two Bikes in Bidar.

Mahantesh Bilagi Dies in Car Crash

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: IAS officer and BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi died in a car accident near Gounahalli in Jewargi (Visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/IcEt5uYUBr — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

