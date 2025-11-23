A tragic incident in Halagur, Malavalli taluk of Mandya district has shocked the local community after CCTV footage captured the sudden death of a 58-year-old man inside a shop. The victim, identified as Irannaiah from Hullagala village, had visited a local store to purchase paint when the fatal episode occurred. The CCTV video shows him casually speaking to the shop owner before he suddenly loses balance and collapses to the floor. The shopkeeper immediately rushed to assist him, but Irannaiah became unresponsive within seconds. Help was called, but it was too late as he was declared dead due to a massive cardiac arrest. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Indore: Medical Store Employee Collapses and Dies Near Dawa Bazaar, Police Suspect Cardiac Arrest (Video).

Sudden Death in Mandya

Man collapses and dies of heart attack while purchasing paint in Mandya; CCTV captures shocking scene A shocking incident took place in Halagur, Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, where a man who had gone to a local shop to purchase paint suddenly collapsed and died after… pic.twitter.com/gn5Q8pnHrB — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Karnataka Portfolio), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

