Amid the ongoing deliberation as to who will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen celebrating and bursting firecrackers ahead of the decision on the Karnataka CM post. As per sources, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be chosen as the new CM of Karnataka. Sources also said that Sonia Gandhi spoke to DK Shivkumar and tried to convince him. She has told him that his loyalty will not go unrewarded. Karnataka CM Tussle: Congress Leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Refuse To Settle for Anything Lesser Than Chief Minister Post, Says Report.

Siddaramaiah Supporters Celebrate and Burst Firecrackers in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on #KarnatakaCM post pic.twitter.com/n7rbwohw6p — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

