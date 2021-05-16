Karnataka: Female Elephant Stuck in Mud Puddle in Moleyur Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve rescued by Forest Department Officials (Watch Video):

#WATCH Karnataka: A female elephant stuck in a mud puddle was rescued yesterday by forest department officials in the Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (Video source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/ZE751V73qh — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

