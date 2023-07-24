In a tragic incident that occurred at Arasinagundi Falls near Kollur in Karnataka, a 23-year-old man from Bhadravati, Shivamogga district, lost his life after slipping and falling into the waterfall. The tragic event was captured on camera, as the young man was reportedly making Instagram reels while standing on a rock at the falls. Rescue teams are currently searching for the victim, while a case has been registered, and the family of the deceased has reached Kollur.

Karnataka's Arasinagundi Falls

VIDEO | A man died in Karnataka's Udupi after falling into an overflowing waterfall. pic.twitter.com/gP1q1L6EG7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023

Karnataka | A 23-year-old man from Bhadravati, Shivamogga district drowned in Arasinagundi Falls after he slipped and fell when he was standing on a rock at the falls on 23rd July (Photo source: Screenshot from video shot by victim's friend) pic.twitter.com/W3yRHeB6yU — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)