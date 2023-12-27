Bengaluru witnessed heightened tensions over language policies as the Kannada Raksha Vedhike staged a protest, urging all businesses in Karnataka to display nameplates in Kannada on Wednesday, December 27. The situation escalated when members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedhika were seen tearing down English posters on Bengaluru streets, warning businesses to install Kannada billboards. The violent protests, captured on videos, depicted attacking the English signboard of a commercial establishment. The demonstrators are demanding the immediate implementation of a civic body order requiring 60% of business signs to be in Kannada. Karnataka: Shops Must Have 60% Kannada Language Nameplates by February 28, Says BBMP Chief Commissioner.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedika Tear Down English Posters

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Kannada Raksha Vedhike holds a protest demanding all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka to put nameplates in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/ZMX5s9iJd0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

VIDEO | Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike tear down posters in English on Bengaluru streets, warning commercial establishments to install billboards in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/LVQUUVj2DV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

