Karnataka Reports 7,955 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Rise This Year:

Karnataka reports 7,955 new #COVID19 cases, 3,220 recoveries and 46 deaths Total cases: 10,48,085 Total recoveries: 9,77,169 Death toll: 12,813 Active cases: 58,084 pic.twitter.com/nYh2TTgtyW — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)