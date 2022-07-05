In a shocking incident, Saral vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi alias Chandrashekhar Guruji was murdered in a private hotel in Hubball in north Karnataka on July 5. Police sources said two persons 'posing as his followers' stabbed Chandrashekhar at the reception counter and fled away. The police have begun the investigation. CCTV footage is being checked and information is being collected from the hotel staff.

Karnataka | Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi alias Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed by two unidentified people at The President Hotel in Hubballi. His body has been shifted to KIMS hospital. Visuals from the hotel as well as the hospital. pic.twitter.com/BODDIPMUWh — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)