Panic gripped passengers aboard the Hassan–Solapur Express early Monday morning, July 21, after smoke was spotted near the Martur railway station in Kalaburgi district, Karnataka. The smoke, caused by brake binding near the wheels of the LS-5 coach, led to chaos as alarmed passengers began fleeing the train, as seen in the video. The point man spotted the smoke and signalled the train to stop, preventing a potential fire. After necessary repairs, the train resumed its journey without further incident. Garib Rath Express Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Engine at Sendra Railway Station in Rajasthan’s Beawar District; All Passengers Safely Evacuated (Watch Video).

Smoke Triggers Panic on Hassan–Solapur Express

Smoke in #Hassan-#SolapurExpress train triggered panic among passengers near the #Martur Railway station, #Shahabad Taluk of #Kalaburgi district, #Karnataka. The point man noticed and showed a red signal to stop the train, averting a #TrainFire incident.#Smoke was because of… pic.twitter.com/Xvye4daIQk — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 21, 2025

