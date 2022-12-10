Two minor boys were injured in a leopard attack in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Iraka Sandra Colony in Koratagere taluk. Uttarakhand: Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead By Forest Department in Maikot Village

Karnataka | Two minor boys injured in an attack by a leopard in Tumakuru this morning. The incident occurred in Iraka Sandra Colony in Koratagere taluk. pic.twitter.com/lguBZMfmld — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

