New Tehri, December 8: A man-eater leopard was shot dead early on Thursday by forest department hunters here, officials said. The two hunters -- Joy Hukil and Gambhir Singh Bhandari -- shot dead the leopard at 3 am in the forest area in Maikot village, DFO VK Singh said.

The leopard had killed 12-year-old Arnav Chand on November 27 while he was returning home, he said.

The villagers were scared after the incident and the leopard was declared a man-eater.