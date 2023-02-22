Wild elephant broke open the shutters of a godown belonging to the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society at Anughatta in Hassan district, feasted and destroyed the rice stored for distribution under the public distribution system. He reportedly ate around four quintals of rice that were in the bags and left. Staff of the agriculture produce co-operative society at Anughatta village were in for a shock when they found bags of rice lying all over their godown last week. Perplexed by the case of the missing rice bags, they began scouting CCTV cameras for evidence. The video clips captured by the CCTV cameras installed by Krishi Pattina Sahakara Sangha show the animal damaging the rolling shutter and taking a rice bag from inside with its trunk. Jharkhand Elephant Attack: 10 People Died in Three Days After Jumbo Strays off Its Herd and Enters Village in Ranchi.

Elephant Destroys Foodgrain:

CCTV में सहकारी समिति के गोदाम का शटर तोड़कर चावल खाते दिखा जंगली हाथी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/LArNKjvlpK — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 21, 2023

