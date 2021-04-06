Karnataka Witnesses Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Reports 6150 New Coronavirus Infections, 39 Deaths in A Day:

Karnataka reports 6150 new #COVID19 cases including 4266 cases in Bengaluru Urban, 3487 recoveries and 39 deaths Total cases: 10,26,584 Total recoveries: 9,68,762 Death toll: 12,696 Active cases: 45,107 pic.twitter.com/2idYw3PpYa — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)