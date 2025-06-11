In a dramatic scene at Gayatri Kalyana Mantapa in Chitradurga, Karnataka, a woman named Tanuja stormed into a wedding to stop her husband’s secret second marriage. Karthik Naik, a resident of Tippaghatta in Arasikere, was preparing to marry another woman, allegedly for dowry, without divorcing his first wife. Tanuja, from Mushenala in Davanagere, arrived with her family and confronted him, slapping him with a slipper in front of stunned guests. The second bride’s family, unaware of Karthik’s existing marriage, was left shocked. The confrontation triggered chaos at the venue. Chitradurga City Police have taken note of the incident and launched an investigation into the attempted second marriage and dowry claims. Wedding Brawl in UP: Disagreement Over Food Causes Chaos, Leads to Massive Fight Between Guests in Bijnor; Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral.

Karnataka Woman Crashes Husband’s Secret Wedding, Slaps Him with Slipper

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)